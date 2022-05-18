Letter: Why recycle

Go to Los Reales Landfill and take a look. Filling up fast. I agree that the city makes it harder to recycle and have seen the sign at Eastside City hall about it may close due to illegal dumping. But then again what person thinks that site can take old furniture or mattresses? There are places that recycle, reuse, repurpose items that are not allowed in the city's blue bins and the large ones at drop off centers. As far as glass goes if it gets in your bin it still gets processes and hopefully recycled.