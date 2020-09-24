 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why Repubicans Should Vote for Mark Kelly
View Comments

Letter: Why Repubicans Should Vote for Mark Kelly

I am a registered Republican, who cannot support Martha McSally. I will be voting for Mark Kelly. Let me tell you just a few of the many reasons why.

It has always frustrated me that Martha McSally rarely meets with her constituents – to me it signifies that she doesn’t seriously serve and represent Arizonans.

Once I mentioned that frustration to a McSally campaign worker: he said, “Martha isn’t a people person.”

“Not a people person” — let that sink in.mShe’s focused on gaining power in Washington, not on meeting Arizonans.

Martha McSally represents an alarming trend in the Republican party: a lack of empathy. We need a leader like Mark Kelly, who listens and cares.

I’m still a registered Republican, but Donald Trump has virtually ruined the party. I’m wholeheartedly behind Mark Kelly. We need to bring decency back to this country and elect people who care about us.

I’m rooting for you, Mark.

Deborah Gaynes

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Candidate Support

I've had the privilege to work personally with some of the candidates in November's election and I'd like to encourage my fellow Arizonians’ t…

Local-issues

Letter: UA and Covid 19

So here is my question. I see plenty of comments about Trump, Biden, and the election but nothing about our Tucson community problem - Univers…

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News