Letter: Why Repubicans Should Vote for Mark Kelly

I am a registered Republican, who cannot support Martha McSally. I will be voting for Mark Kelly. Let me tell you just a few of the many reasons why.
It has always frustrated me that Martha McSally rarely meets with her constituents – to me it signifies that she doesn’t seriously serve and represent Arizonans.
Once I mentioned that frustration to a McSally campaign worker: he said, “Martha isn’t a people person.”
“Not a people person” — let that sink in.mShe’s focused on gaining power in Washington, not on meeting Arizonans.
Martha McSally represents an alarming trend in the Republican party: a lack of empathy. We need a leader like Mark Kelly, who listens and cares.
I’m still a registered Republican, but Donald Trump has virtually ruined the party. I’m wholeheartedly behind Mark Kelly. We need to bring decency back to this country and elect people who care about us.
I’m rooting for you, Mark.
Deborah Gaynes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
