A recent letter writer (3/15/23) asked, "Even if a Tucson Republican in a predominantly GOP ward should win that ward's popular vote for a city council seat, can Democrats citywide overthrow that election?" This question and similar comments amplify the notion that Democrats have rigged the system so Republicans can't win citywide races in Tucson.

If so, how would Republicans explain the fact that current Council Member Steve Kozachik originally won his seat running as a Republican? Or previous Republican council winners like Roy Laos and Fred Ronstadt? Not to mention past Tucson mayors Lew Murphy and Bob Walkup.

I would suggest that Republican voters in Republican wards pay closer attention to candidate quality when filling out their primary ballots. Nominating extreme right-wingers espousing bizarre conspiracy theories, wanting to fight culture war battles is not a winning strategy in Tucson -- or statewide, for that matter. (Governor Hobbs)

Bill Greenberg

Midtown