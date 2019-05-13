I have to address the elephant in the room.
As a graduate from another era I ask why any parent would choose to send their child to UA today.
Instate tuition continues to skyrocket. We are constantly informed that the school a hotbed of racism and rape. The university hires scores of $200K+/ yr administrators but the situation continues to deteriorate. Diversity of speech is clearly not tolerated, given the recent “Career Day” incident involving Border Patrol representatives.
So do you place a second mortgage on your house for $120,000 or allow your budding scholar to foot the bill? If your child is pursuing a career in medicine, engineering, etc., ignore this letter. But if the major is Liberal Arts or Social Sciences, in four years you will have an unhappy committed leftist snowflake that is unsure of his/her/it’s gender with no chance of future employment.
Yes, UA is critical to Tucson’s economic viability so perhaps it’s the sacred cow in the room.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
