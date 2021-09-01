 Skip to main content
Letter: Why should I sign petitions?
Most people think if they sign a petition, it means they favor of what the petition is addressing. That is not entirely true! When you sign a petition, you are saying “I agree that the citizens should vote directly on this issue. I want to learn more. I want to see this on a ballot”.

In Arizona, we got enough signatures on a petition addressing funding of public education, and proposition 208 appeared on a ballot. We got enough signatures on a petition addressing legalization of marijuana for recreational use, and proposition 207 appeared on a ballot.

Now there are more petitions that need signatures to ensure your voice is heard. 3 petitions address bills that restrict voting rights, that our legislature passed without consulting independent voters. There are 3 petitions addressing bills that our legislature passed that defund public education, reneging proposition 208, which the people passed. Please sign these petitions, and let the people decide. Go online to “Arizona Ground Game" for locations near you.

Cindy Doklan

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

