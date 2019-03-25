It was interesting to read the Catholic school principal Erin Vu’s article on the Diocese of Tucson’s response to the sexual abuse. However, it still begs the question on why there are so many sexual abusers among the clergy. One main reason according to the Australian study on the Truth, Justice and Healing Council is obligatory celibacy. Another reason may be some who are attracted to a celibate life have their own sexual problems. Until the Catholic Church faces these reasons, they can have all the precautions in place but still have many of the same problems
Thomas Christian
SaddleBrooke
