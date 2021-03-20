 Skip to main content
Letter: Why test?
My heart goes out to Darlene Rowe, the third-grade teacher whose opinion piece was published March 16, “Kids returning to school for tests, tests, more tests.” Having been an educator for over 50 years, I cannot imagine why the state is mandating these tests. I have long questioned their validity and reliability but given the pandemic I cannot imagine any benefit to either teachers or children. I can only assume that the testing industry needs the money. If I were a teacher, I would not give the test; if I were a parent, I would not send my child to school to take the test. This year has already been challenging for teachers and children, they need every opportunity to engage in authentic meaningful instruction, not skill and drill practice for a meaningless test.

Patricia Anders

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

