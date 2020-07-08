Letter: Why the BLM and not the thin blue line?
Letter: Why the BLM and not the thin blue line?

An open letter to the mayor:

Your inferred contention, that approving and promoting the “black lives matter” banner across the top of the city AND that the street be painted with the same is NOT taking a political stand, is on its face an insult to the people of Tucson. The fact that a citizen wants to honor and support our NON-POLITICAL police department in the face of the abuse the police have taken in recent days is TOTALLY non-political. At least it should so be seen by the so-called leader of our city, who is supposedly the leader of ALL the citizens of Tucson and who, of all people, should be SUPPORTING AND PROMOTING our brave police officers.

Get real, Mayor. You are uninterested in anyone in Tucson who thinks differently from your own narrow positions. If you want to be seen as a leader, you MUST remain neutral and recognize both sides of any situation. That’s what a LEADER does.

Brenda Ainley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

