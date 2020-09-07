 Skip to main content
Letter: Why the cap?
As a text editor, I have noticed a fairly recent change in your capitalization protocol, specifically: "The event came on the heels of yet another shooting by a white police officer of a Black man--". Please tell me, why is "white" lower case while "Black" is capitalized? This is clearly a form of punctuational discrimination! Either capitalize both words or lower case them both, but please do not continue this kind of discrimination, even if it is currently fashionable.

Kendra Gaines

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

