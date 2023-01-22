Letter: Why the surprise?

There were three Letters to the Editor in today's (January 16, 2023) paper that spoke about the disgust, disappointment and surprise at the 3 newly elected Republican representatives who turned their backs or walked out of the Chamber when Gov. Hobbs made her first address. Given the manners, ethics and actions of many of the present Republican representatives, I find it amusing that their rude and unprofessional behavior should even surprise any member of the public, much less their constitutiants. A majority of voters approved of and selected these members and the fact that there isn't even outrage at the election of a liar and fraud to the U.S. House of Representatives speaks volumes to what Republicans consider acceptable in their elected officials. You get what you pay for.