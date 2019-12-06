After 9 years of my reading the Star, Steller finally got something right. He described Tucson as a "Poor City". Yes, Tucson is poor. Tucson has bad roads, long wait time on police calls and all the other traits of a "POOR" city.
Why?
Let's start with decades of Democrat Administrations just like LA, Detroit, Fresno, Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Francisco, and other bankrupt or nearly bankrupt cities all w/o opposition. How about the Tucson Schools and their students with only 19% efficiency in Math and English? That bodes only for future poverty with the shortage of educated people who are capable of employment. Keep in mind Raytheon is a Board Room vote from closing facilities and moving out. Fortunately the majority of Tucsonians voted against the Sanctuary City fiasco which would have put further grease under the skids to insolvency. Unfortunately they elected Romero who will continue the descent.
Mark Wurz
Northwest side
