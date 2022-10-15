Letter: Why Vote in the Mid-term Elections?

Do you care about public education in Arizona? Water supplies? Utility bills? Medical care?

Angered by new state laws that make voting more difficult? Frustrated that your tax dollars are used to give tax breaks to the rich? Frightened by candidates spouting conspiracy theories and extreme positions?

Then, VOTE, especially for state and local candidates. State laws often have the biggest impact on our daily lives. The Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General oversee how the state, including our elections, are run. The Corporation Commission regulates our utility bills.

If you want Arizona to have a vibrant economy, fully-funded public schools, secure water supplies, choice in medical care, affordable utilities, and free and fair elections, then VOTE. Democrats have pledged to meet these goals.

Don’t let extreme politicians silence your voice. Vote for Mark Kelly, US Senate; Katie Hobbs, Governor; Kris Mayes, Attorney General; Adrian Fontes, Secretary of State, and Democratic candidates for Corporation Commission and the State Legislature. Your vote will make a difference!

Eloise Gore

Foothills