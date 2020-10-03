Letter: Why We All Need to Ask for Help

It’s hard to receive help without asking for it, and today is the perfect day to reach out to someone. During this pandemic, far too many of us feel lonely, isolated, or discouraged. These feelings are valid, but if you’re ready to make a change, it is important to reach out to friends, family, or a co-worker you may be close with. Asking for help when you need it is one of the most challenging actions when we are in distress. As a doctoral student studying mental health and as someone who has been through mental health crises, I know how hard it can be to reach out. But it’s worth it, and friends and family can provide the support system we all need, even if we don’t get to see them every day. Even if you aren’t struggling right now, that is a great opportunity to reach out to a friend or family member who may not be as well off.
Cody Welty
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
