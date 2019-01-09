Southern Arizona is in the midst of a severe drought, CAP water is being decreased, and by Canadian Hudbay's own rosy calculations, over 20 years, Rosemont mine will require over a billion gallons of water. Please remember that 20 years is a short time in any industry. Besides, the highest salaries will go to Canadians.
During those years, it will disrupt wildlife, the air, destroy Indian burial grounds, disturb the booming wine area of Sonoita, ruin scenic areas, leave a mile long hole with an acid lake, and huge tailings. And Hudbay will walk away without cleaning up. (Think Bisbee.) The damage Rosemont would do to our environment will be forever.
When I spoke to audiences during the Forest Serviced hearings a decade ago, the mine was being pushed and the ore was to be sent to our great friend, China. I wonder if that goal has changed.
Don Vandine
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.