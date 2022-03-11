Letter: Why we reelect our representatives

Many of us think our Legislators are nuts and want to vote them out of office. But we keep reelecting them. Why? Here is my theory. Politicians curry favor with big donors to amass a big campaign fund. Then they buy political ads to disparage their opponents with misinformation, innuendos, and sometimes outright lies. They want to convince you their opponent is a bigger scum bag than they are. They don’t tell you what they have accomplished, what their position is on the issues, or why we should vote for them; only why the other guy is a worse choice. If we want change, we have to ask questions, look at their past performance, think about what makes sense. If you believe everything you see and hear in the political ads or on social media, you’re just buying a pig in a poke. If we want change, we have to work for it.
Jim Stehn
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.