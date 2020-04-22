Letter: Why we wear masks
It's true that masks will not protect you from getting the Coronavirus. But, if you happen to be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, wearing a simple cotton mask will help greatly with not spreading it to others.

We all want to get out of the house, exercise, enjoy the fresh air and sunshine, but if we're all out on The Loop...passing each other while breathing harder, it becomes unsafe to pass someone who is not wearing a mask. Nobody wants your droplets to land on their face (or mask), especially on a windy day or if you get too close! Also applies in the grocery stores as well.

We all want places to open up again. I miss going to our favorite restaurants, bars and stores. But if people don't wear masks, it will just prolong everything. Since we don't know who is infected and who isn't, think of it as doing your part to bring this craziness to an end sooner than later.

Sara Grimm

Midtown

