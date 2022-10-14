Letter: Why would you vote against Prop 308?

On this coming ballot is Prop 308 which would give DACA "Dreamer" students a reduction to pay only 'in state' tuition, It would make it affordable and thereby possible for them to go to college. It requires that students live in Arizona for 2 years and graduate from an in state high school. These young people are as bright and motivated as can be. They are exactly who we want and need to live and work here in Arizona. They are the future. Why would anyone not want that? Why would anybody vote against that happening? The only reason possible is if they have no room in their heart for another soul.