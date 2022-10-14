 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why would you vote against Prop 308?

  • Comments

On this coming ballot is Prop 308 which would give DACA "Dreamer" students a reduction to pay only 'in state' tuition, It would make it affordable and thereby possible for them to go to college. It requires that students live in Arizona for 2 years and graduate from an in state high school. These young people are as bright and motivated as can be. They are exactly who we want and need to live and work here in Arizona. They are the future. Why would anyone not want that? Why would anybody vote against that happening? The only reason possible is if they have no room in their heart for another soul.

Paul Simon

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Election

My late mother was a life-long Republican; I doubt she ever voted outside the party. In 2016, she said she didn’t think she could vote for Tru…

Letter: Reason to be pro life

I am pro-life because I am against violence and abortion is one of the most violent acts against a human being. The fetus begins to feel pain …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News