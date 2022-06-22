Letter: Why?

For many years the back wall of our carport was decorated with ceramic suns purchased on our trips to Rocky Point, Mexico. NO MORE! A few days ago someone stole them in broad daylight.

We can only ask WHY? Their monetary value is no more than a few dollars. Their sentimental value to us is priceless. We see this as another example of the overall erosion of values in our "civilized society".

Our message to whoever took them: We hope you're proud of yourselves. We now feel violated in our formerly secure midtown neighborhood. Where does it end?

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

