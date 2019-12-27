Letter: Wide income gap. Really Alex?

Re: the Dec. 22 article "Wealth gap widens in Pima; 20% have half of the income."
This article does not fit with the report from U of A Eller School Economic Luncheon Report by George Hammond.
Tucson has a strong economy. Positive trends, job growth, rising income and migration to Arizona for jobs.
He complains about the top 20% having 50% of the income. Nice try.
It is not what you earn, it's what you keep after taxes my friend.
The top 20% pay 80% of the taxes. That includes money for social programs. Thank you very much.
If you add the social aid money those at the bottom receive and subtract the taxes paid by those on top, there is a big difference in what Alex is reporting. Not to mention, many who were on the bottom and have now moved up to middle class over the years and a new group of people now occupy to bottom rung. Those on to bottom do not stay there forever.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.