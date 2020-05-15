Letter: Wide World of No Sports
Letter: Wide World of No Sports

When the paper returns to its normal format of reporting sports scores and information, you should keep the Wide World of No Sports. It is so informative and packed with information on all the major records and highlights of older games. Great body of work.

I also like your new TV entertainment section “What To Watch” for that night. Much better then the Sunday column that just list one item per day.

James McLin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

