Letter: widespread support for Steve Kozachik
Letter: widespread support for Steve Kozachik

As a resident of the City of Tucson and a subscriber to the Star for more than 50 years, a long-time former resident of Ward 6, and a long-time supporter of Council member Steve Kozachik who I believe works tirelessly for the entire City and not just Ward 6, I was dismayed by the semantics used in today's headline noting the support of "developers" which carries a negative connotation. Reading the article, I learned of the widespread support of many people on both sides of the aisle ranging from former candidate Randi Dorman to Jim Click which illustrates how much respect there is for him and the work he does on our behalf. A better headline might have read "Widespread support for Kozachik", which there certainly is. He's earned our respect and our vote.

Jennifer Hesketh Aviles

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

