Letter: Wil the Trees survive?
Letter: Wil the Trees survive?

Well, it looks like politicians have failed the test once again. Question: Why don’t we try to plant 10 million trees in the desert? Answer: Because there is not enough water to begin with otherwise nature would have supplied the trees. Also, since we are in the middle of a long term drought, the tree planting exercise will be especially difficult and even more costly. We could have made those funds available for the poor and by the way, the extra water might be useful too. Fortunately, I live in Oro Valley and so far our politicians have exhibited more sense than those of Tucson.

Roger Sedjo, forester/economist

Roger Sedjo

Vail

