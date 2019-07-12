Re: the July 7 article "A KHIL to die on: Tiny station in Willcox makes a last stand."
Debbie Weingarten's story on Radio Station KHIL in Wilcox is an elegant, respectful and affectionate piece of writing. I am reminded of the radio station KCLF broadcasting in the 1950s in the southeast AZ town of Clifton where I was raised. Along with the local newspaper, KCLF was the heartbeat of our community., It kept our 3-towns of Morenci-Clifton-Duncan connected. It aired the news from strikes to floods to back-to-school sales, weddings and deaths. It even gave air time to high school DJs who played Elvis, Dean Martin and even classical.
I extend my fervent hope that the people of Wilcox will bond together and save their local station. I am sure they will miss it more than they know when it goes silent.
Thank you again, Arizona Star, for another story about real people. We need more like this in this time of national disunity.
Chris Angle
East side
