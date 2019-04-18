I noted with concern that the Pima County Fair’s “Featured Entertainment” includes cruel, potentially dangerous acts involving wild animals: The Sea Lion Encounters and The Bengal Tiger Show. These acts are poorly regulated by the USDA. Animals are often beaten, whipped, jabbed, or shocked with an electric prod to force them to perform unnatural and confusing tricks. Wild animals used in traveling shows spend most of their time confined in small cages—the animals eat, sleep, urinate, and defecate all in the same cramped area. Sick animals may not have access to immediate, expert veterinary care. Captive sea lions commonly develop eye issues. The animals can pose a threat to public safety by bringing people dangerously close to unpredictable, powerful, and stressed wild animals.
Pima County has long been at the forefront regarding companion and wild animal welfare. Sponsoring these acts is not in keeping with our community values.
Nancy Young Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.