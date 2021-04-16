 Skip to main content
Letter: Wildcat family
Jason Terry and Damon Stoudamire would be my top two choices to replace Sean Miller. Both are proven winners. Without Jason, we lose to South Alabama and Lute Olson never wins the national championship. Stoudemire has been able to succeed at a “non-basketball school” like Pacific University. Imagine what he could do here. Plus, these men are in the Wildcat family. Tommy Lloyd is not, and he has zero national championships to his credit, even though Gonzaga has been blessed with many All-American players. Although they have not thrown their hat in the ring, I would prefer Sean Elliot, Matt Muelebach, Judd Buechler, and even Matt Brase, among others, to an outsider with local booster connections. All of these ex Wildcats are analytical students of the game. They are charismatic, confident, and positive people. Give a Wildcat a chance!

Louis Hollingsworth

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

