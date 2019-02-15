As this year's basketball season seems to spiral out of control, I'm sure the team feels even worse than those of us who are long-time (and spoiled) fans. I want the team to know that there are many of us who will be with them win or lose, and are grateful that each and every one of them chose to come here. Please keep your heads up, keep fighting through this rough patch and just give us your best effort every practice and every game. You are too good to stay "down" for long. Bear Down!
Mary Hoffman
Vail
