Letter: Wildcat fans

Hey Greg
Read your column about the lack of support from the fans. I think the FBI investigation of the BB program is the real cause. It went from the heart of Tucson and our greatest source of pride to our greatest humiliation and embarrassment. We tolerated the lame football as long as we had UA BB!
COVID just exacerbated the malaise everyone felt.
It can’t be the same again until that is resolved.
I have been a rabid UA fan for 60 years and my heart is still damaged.
John Evans
Southeast side
