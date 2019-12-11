The wildcats have 14 new recruits for next year. Two are from California. When was the last time this happened? Last year, we were 11th. This year we end up 10th. This year, Hawaii and Oregon State seem all-world. We also have an offensive coordinator who seems to never call any trick plays. I've heard some experts say that we have some components in place for next year. We don't have a pipeline to California. We look for three stat and two star players. What you see is what you get. Sumlim doesn't even hate ASU. We have a AD who is denial. This debacle may end up costing him his job. Why aren't we raiding the MAC and other conferences for players? The easiest way to gauge the quality of a coach is his success in recruiting. Lets put that in the next contract. We got rid of Canales. This guy is a lot like him; ineffective at Arizona.
Luis Araiza
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.