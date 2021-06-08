Letter: WILDCAT SOFTBALL

The Star's recent coverage of Wildcat softball has been superb! Thanks. I particularly like the banner headlines and the online photo essay showing Coach Candrea over the years.
Mike Candrea is THE best coach the University of Arizona has ever had and probably THE best coach the UofA ever will have. Reaching the championship series in Oklahoma City again this year ads to his and his wonderful athletes' long list of accomplishments. It will be impossible to replace him. I hope he continues coaching forever.
Ricardo Small
Northeast side
