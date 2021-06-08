 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: WILDCAT SOFTBALL
View Comments

Letter: WILDCAT SOFTBALL

  • Comments

The Star's recent coverage of Wildcat softball has been superb! Thanks. I particularly like the banner headlines and the online photo essay showing Coach Candrea over the years.

Mike Candrea is THE best coach the University of Arizona has ever had and probably THE best coach the UofA ever will have. Reaching the championship series in Oklahoma City again this year ads to his and his wonderful athletes' long list of accomplishments. It will be impossible to replace him. I hope he continues coaching forever.

Ricardo Small

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Shaming the shamers

Re Pudge Johnson's May 24 letter "Sick of shamers always butting in." He apparently thinks the best way to discourage people from shaming othe…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News