Thankfully, I noticed that an unnecessary barbed wire fence has been removed near Anway and Tucker roads. There used to be fences on adjoining properties there, that amounted to a death trap for migrating wildlife. I once saw a deer carcass caught in that fence. There didn't need to be two fences so close together. Wildlife needs to roam between our sky islands for species to remain healthy. I thank the property owner for removing this wildlife hazard. Hopefully, other responsible land owners will follow suit.