We have a javelina — possibly injured — that has been in our small four-unit complex in downtown El Presidio neighborhood. Having called 911 (very helpful), Pima Animal Control Center (very rude and not helpful), Arizona Fish and Game (indifferent, rude and sarcastic), multiple wildlife rescue centers (indifferent), and the Sonora Desert Museum (concerned but not a resource for rescue), we were disappointed to learn that there does not appear to be any resource in Pima County that can compassionately and professionally provide rescue service for at risk desert animals in an urban setting. If there is such a resource, it certainly needs to be better advertised.
Dan Overbeck
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.