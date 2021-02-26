Letter: Will Arizona Chicken Out

Will Arizona Chicken Out?
It seems so. The AZ House Committee on Land, Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently voted to move legislation (HB2525) through the body to ensure that all eggs sold in Arizona come from cage-free hens.
The Grand Canyon State lawmakers do not necessarily want happier hens. Nor do they believe that the current practice of cages of less than one square foot per hen is cruel. Their motivation is more of a defensive move.
They figure it is far less onerous than an initiative that could get on the 2022 ballot. The initiative is a measure being pushed by World Animal Protection which requires cage-free systems by May 2023 and makes violation of that a crime. HB2525 gives egg suppliers until 2025 to come into compliance, with no criminal penalties.
There is no language in the bill about how cruel it is to put children in cages. It is a terrible and tragic practice being performed in the State.
Linda and Guy Nelson
Green Valley
