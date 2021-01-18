Letter: Will AZ D.S. & will we the people?

January 20 is soon to dawn. Will the press including the AZ Daily Star, AP, NYT, WAPO, LAT, PBS, MSNBC, Fox to name a few decide to cover real topics of concern and ignore the rants of a spoiled child who has been sent to his room without dinner? The AZ Daily Star is an excellent local publication. Please, do not publish any stories regarding twitter rants etc as President Biden begins the difficult work of repairing the damage done in the past 4 years. And more importantly, will we the people stop consuming social media that works to fuel rage, rants and anything that will benefit their investors and harm democracy. The obstreperous child needs to be ignored. May excellent journalism flourish without superfluous distractions.
Jo Eaton
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.