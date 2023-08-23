David Wichner, meet Tony Davis.

In other words, these Arizona Daily Star reporters should coordinate with one another.

Business reporter Wichner makes no mention in his Aug. 21 “Battery factory coming to Tucson” story about the factory’s water needs or of potential pollutants and how groundwater and air will be protected.

Perhaps environmental reporter Davis can cover that in a followup story.

The factory will be built near where other factories and aviation facilities have operated, and they polluted the groundwater with chemicals that cause cancer.

I grew up on the South Side, in a house above the TCE groundwater plume that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designated as a Superfund cleanup site. Members of my family have suffered with more than one form of cancer. Coincidence? We believe not.

In reporting on businesses coming to Tucson, you need to tell us how much water they will use and how pollution will be stopped.

Shraddha Hilda Oropeza

West side