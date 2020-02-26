Letter: Will McSally sit back as our water supply evaporates?
Letter: Will McSally sit back as our water supply evaporates?

Re: the Feb. 23 article "'Eye-popping' study: Colorado River down 2 billion tons of water due to climate change."

Until recently, I thought of Martha McSally as an independent thinker in the mold of John McCain. Now she seems to have given that up and has become just another Republican. In her heart, though, I wonder what she thinks of the news about our water supply in the article. As she supports policies that destroy our water supply, can she sleep well at night? Would she consider standing up for our state's water needs and cutting global warming instead of increasing it? I hope so.

Jerry Peek

Midtown

