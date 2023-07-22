Re Rick Grinnell’s July 19 column, “Mining is essential for Southern Arizona business.”

In advocating for the Hermosa mine in the Patagonia Mountains, Grinnell touted economics throughout and tossed in the environment as an afterthought. He waited until his final sentence to mention it, saying foreign mining company South32 will “minimize impact on the environment.”

Does that mean returning the surroundings to their original state?

In “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” Howard, played by Walter Huston, compels fellow miners to “put the mountain back in shape.”

“Make her look like she was before we came,” Howard said to Dobbs (Humphrey Bogart) and Curtin (Tim Holt). “We wounded this place. It’s our duty to close her wounds. The least we can do to show our gratitude for all the wealth she’s given us.”

Yes, that’s fiction, but the fact is unless South32 does the same, nothing will be “hermosa” about its mine, even the economics.

Michael A. Chihak

West side