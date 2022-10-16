Letter: Will the last person please turn out the lights?

Coronado K-8 School in Catalina is glaringly wasting electricity.

At night for years I’ve seen massive light poles illuminating several recreation fields.

The problem? Frequently, no one is there!

These massive lights are apparently on a timer from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. whether or not anyone is present.

That’s just irresponsible in our era of scarce resources.

It is a blatant waste of electricity when our society is debating how to manage all kinds of limited resources.

Electricity is not the only resource the school squanders. The fields are so saturated with water that mushrooms are growing.

In Arizona, you can be ticketed for going 10 miles over the limit and charged $130 for "wasting public resources."

Coronado K-8 School, you need to be ticketed. Do your part. Turn off the timers.

Are there other schools that do this? I sincerely hope not.

Peter Bakke

SaddleBrooke