 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Will the last person please turn out the lights?

  • Comments

Coronado K-8 School in Catalina is glaringly wasting electricity.

At night for years I’ve seen massive light poles illuminating several recreation fields.

The problem? Frequently, no one is there!

These massive lights are apparently on a timer from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. whether or not anyone is present.

That’s just irresponsible in our era of scarce resources.

It is a blatant waste of electricity when our society is debating how to manage all kinds of limited resources.

Electricity is not the only resource the school squanders. The fields are so saturated with water that mushrooms are growing.

In Arizona, you can be ticketed for going 10 miles over the limit and charged $130 for "wasting public resources."

People are also reading…

Coronado K-8 School, you need to be ticketed. Do your part. Turn off the timers.

Are there other schools that do this? I sincerely hope not.

Peter Bakke

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News