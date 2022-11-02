 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Will the real extremists please stand up?

I just watched an ad with Juan Ciscomani saying "it's time to reject extremists". Amen, Juan- time to reject you, Kari Lake, Jan. 6 insurrection supporter/ attendee Mark Finchem, Blake Masters and all the other Republican extremists currently on the ballot. They claim to be patriots and to love our country. They support twice impeached, lying , top secret document stealing fraudster Donald Trump, who wants to be dictator. Several of these extreme candidates fully admit if elected they will disavow the will of voters if they don't like the election results. Patriots? Far from it. Our democracy is truly at stake! To save it we must defeat these Republican extremists.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

