Letter: will we ever have good roadways ?
I don't get to Tucson often, but when I do I note again neither the city, nor the county, nor the state roadway people know how to build and maintain roadways. Forest roads are better. The worst county roads in New York state and Virginia are better than the best Arizonans do anywhere. Roadway departments aren't the only problem. Politicians fund roadways. One word, among several....such as stupidity, cupidity, indifference....characterizes them: cheap. The state has long criminally short-changed needs, viz, education, people services, roads, but when there's a budget surplus where does the money go........to all four of the governors' friends, and to pay off the legislature. Politicians in this state make believable to many the charge that tyrants can do better, democracy can't. However, Republicans have shown for decades that tyrants do not. Yet voters keep bringing them back. We're the stupid ones. We get what we vote for.

charles larson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

