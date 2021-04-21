 Skip to main content
Letter: Willful stupidity and ignorance
Letter: Willful stupidity and ignorance

Re:Ex President will be vindicated"

It is sad to see any one so wedded to the big lie and all the ignorant stuff said in this letter. First when in Military one is always carrying a shot and vaccination document and is required to be vaccinated to what the military requires. Two, God had nothing to do with the founding of this nation. Three, If anything, Trump will be in such legal trouble he wont have time to be a candidate and will never be back in the white house. The nation will never stand for that.

I suggest the writer begin to liff head out of sand and look at what is real and valid. The ignorance and lack of knowledge of this person is an admission like it or not she is not present to the real world. i feel sorry for such a person so ignorant.

Donald-28138 Shelton

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

