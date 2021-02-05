Letter: Win/win? Barnum Hill The Second?

As a native Tucsonan I have many fond memories of chasing boats down the Barnum Hill waterfalls with my parents. I also have many fond memories of sprinting to see otters at the zoo. Now as the zoo prepares to annex Barnum hill to expand, many in our community are upset. Although I genuinely am saddened to see the hill go, I think we are missing a win/win opportunity here. What is Barnum Hill? It is a tree covered hill with a simple little stream flowing down to the lakes. How difficult would it be to "move"/recreate the hill (complete with multiple streams) to the North side of the lake? It would be a wonderful opportunity for a 21st century Tucson community project AND we would end up with a much improved zoo. Win/win.
MATTHEW BERKMAN
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.