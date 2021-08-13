Letter: WINNING SLOGAN FOR 2022

Dear AZ Democratic Legislative Candidate:
When you run in 2022, your message should be simple. “It was AZ Republican legislators who voted to deny your children protection from the deadly delta variant.” That’s all you’ll need to say.
By election time, we’ll have seen far too many news stories about children who’ve died or been debilitated by Delta while attending public schools where Republicans voted to deny officials the ability to protect students from the virus. (Don’t worry about the Republican legislator’s kids, though. Our tax dollar vouchers will be paying for their kids to go to private schools which are totally free to mandate protection.)
So, keep it simple, dear Democratic candidate. Just say, “It’s only Republicans who vote to deny your children protection.”
And dear voters, in 2022, we must all hold Republicans accountable for failing to protect our children.
Diana Alexander
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.