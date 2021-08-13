 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: WINNING SLOGAN FOR 2022
View Comments

Letter: WINNING SLOGAN FOR 2022

  • Comments

Dear AZ Democratic Legislative Candidate:

When you run in 2022, your message should be simple. “It was AZ Republican legislators who voted to deny your children protection from the deadly delta variant.” That’s all you’ll need to say.

By election time, we’ll have seen far too many news stories about children who’ve died or been debilitated by Delta while attending public schools where Republicans voted to deny officials the ability to protect students from the virus. (Don’t worry about the Republican legislator’s kids, though. Our tax dollar vouchers will be paying for their kids to go to private schools which are totally free to mandate protection.)

So, keep it simple, dear Democratic candidate. Just say, “It’s only Republicans who vote to deny your children protection.”

And dear voters, in 2022, we must all hold Republicans accountable for failing to protect our children.

Diana Alexander

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Local-issues

Letter: TUSD teaching anarchy

  • Updated

Tucson Unified School Districts recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News