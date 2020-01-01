Letter: Winter Storm Reveals Ignorance

Re: the Dec. 28 article "Former Tucson lawmaker Paton, wife stuck in car for 12 hours on highway through snowy Calif. pass."
I could only laugh to myself when reading the report about former politician Paton and his wife being stuck the recent storm in California. Knowledge of the storm and risks of travel were well publicized in advance of the storm and our weather forecasters using the available science were pretty close to being right on target with their predictions. For Paton and his wife to characterize their storm experience as being "crazy" and out of "Lord of the Flies" is absurd when we know that traveling in such weather is likely to end up in delays. Television reports also found people wanting to be told what to do and where to go in a world where we have more information than we can process at our finger tips. Paton's blaming his inconvenience on the California Department of Transporation demonstrates an arrogance that we see daily in another Republican, Donald Trump!
John Fenrer
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.