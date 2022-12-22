 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

  • Comments

Winterhaven Gone Wild!!! Trolleys, diesel/gas jeeps pulling wagons, party bikes encouraging drinking, food court with picnic tables, Hot chocolate $6 a cup?, trash cans overflowing on the streets, parking overflowing creating all kinds of issues in the outside neighborhoods, Christmas music from speakers on every corner, large school bands playing in front yards, theft from people scoping properties, helicopters flying above nightly, police driving outside neighborhood with red and blue lights blinking, kids lighting fireworks, gunshots. It's difficult for the outside neighborhood who did not buy into living in Winterhaven but yet we suffer. I leave work early so I can get to my driveway in time for dinner. Last night on Tucson Blvd on the City's easement sat a horse trailer selling hot chocolate. My family has a difficult time coming to my home to celebrate Christmas. Trash all over the outside neighborhood. What are the Winterhaven Board and City of Tucson thinking? Get rid of all the chaos and make Christmas in Winterhaven like it was. Happy!

People are also reading…

Joni Chandler

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Sire losers

Letter: Sire losers

Growing up being called a sore loser was a a real insult, now it's general practice among Republicans. Now GOP candidates can't accept losses.…

Letter: Sinema Comes to LIfe

Letter: Sinema Comes to LIfe

I find it utterly amazing that Sen. Krysten Sinema seems to be on every network news-show in the last week. Apparently announcing her Independ…

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Letter: Wolf in Sheep's Clothing

Democrats were elated when Kyrsten Sinema become senator. Shortly thereafter when seeing her vote for big pharma and tax cuts for the wealthy,…

Letter: Pac-12 future

Letter: Pac-12 future

Well after the Utah- USC Pac-12 Championship game Friday night, I say let USC and UCLA go to the Big 10. Utah brutally beat up on USC, remindi…

Letter: U of A Football

Letter: U of A Football

Last weekend Greg Hansen lamented the weak attendance at the U of A Football game. This week close to 50,000 fans showed up to fill the stadiu…

Letter: Headlights

Letter: Headlights

Monday December 5th had dense fog. Monday Dec. 12 had heavy rain. During these times most drivers had on their headlights. However, about 10% …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News