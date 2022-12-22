Letter: Winterhaven Gone Wild!

Winterhaven Gone Wild!!! Trolleys, diesel/gas jeeps pulling wagons, party bikes encouraging drinking, food court with picnic tables, Hot chocolate $6 a cup?, trash cans overflowing on the streets, parking overflowing creating all kinds of issues in the outside neighborhoods, Christmas music from speakers on every corner, large school bands playing in front yards, theft from people scoping properties, helicopters flying above nightly, police driving outside neighborhood with red and blue lights blinking, kids lighting fireworks, gunshots. It's difficult for the outside neighborhood who did not buy into living in Winterhaven but yet we suffer. I leave work early so I can get to my driveway in time for dinner. Last night on Tucson Blvd on the City's easement sat a horse trailer selling hot chocolate. My family has a difficult time coming to my home to celebrate Christmas. Trash all over the outside neighborhood. What are the Winterhaven Board and City of Tucson thinking? Get rid of all the chaos and make Christmas in Winterhaven like it was. Happy!