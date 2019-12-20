Letter: Winterhaven
Letter: Winterhaven

Last year I pushed my mom through Winterhaven in a wheelchair. It was hard work, but the real battle was getting to the neighborhood from where we parked. I pushed her several blocks through dark rutted streets alongside sidewalks too uneven and full of slopes for a wheelchair. We had a blast, but it was scary getting to and from Winterhaven. Should Winterhaven go back to long lines of cars inching along vs the happy hubbub of walkers now? No. Why gut the fun for thousands of families? There is so much more energy and vitality now. Could things be made easier for mobility challenged people? Sure. How about a special drop off area at the entrance for wheelchair bound individuals, or even designated able bodied people for hire to push wheelchairs? A ready pool of volunteers could generate lots of funding for the foodbank.

Cindy Hansen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

