Letter: Winterhaven!

Bless all of the wonderful folks in Winterhaven who give of their time & talents @ Christmas for Tucson & for charity! We drove through twice already early and then later on observed all the congestion of people walking in.

May I as a retired nurse ask the disgruntled writer of Dec, 17th what he thinks would happen if one of the residents of of Winterhaven would need an ambulance with continuous vehicles pouring in every night? It would never arrive in time because if all the vehicles!

My partner & I both had handicapped sisters who are now deceased, & they did not expect everyone to accommodate them. May I also suggest that 'charity begins at home'! Shame on you!

Janice Campos

Foothills

