Letter: wise electric usage

My wife snorted when she read the article on saving money by watching electric use. It was the part about using the dryer that got her. She kept looking for “hang your clothes on the line outside and get the sunshine smell for free!”. Ours is retractable so it doesn’t get dusty or become a bird perch, and it is mounted under the patio roof so the colors don’t fade. When we had company over, they never noticed it. Actually, we do have a regular clothes dryer and it is a super place to keep chips for when the grand kids come over. My wife also feels bending over and putting stuff on the line is good exercise. She is 82.
Bruce Billings
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
