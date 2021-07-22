 Skip to main content
Letter: Wish I Could Vote for Kevin Dahl
The protection of the Sonoran Desert is my top issue. Every day I see the desert plowed under for uncontrolled development. Every day I see developers creating increasing demand for water by building more and more new houses, while residents are told to conserve and stop using water. Every day I see more road widening, more freeways, which means more heat retention, more and more traffic, and less desert. Unfortunately, I live in Pima County, so I can't vote for Kevin Dahl. I sure wish we had a candidate in Pima County like Kevin Dahl. So I sent him a donation instead.

Christine Schwamberger

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

