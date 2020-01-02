Letter: Wishing tree
Letter: Wishing tree

Re: the Dec. 24 article "When life gets difficult, Wishing Tree reminds me there's always hope."

Thank you for running the article about the Wishing Tree in Winterhaven. It was on the front page of Christmas Eve paper and was so very interesting and informative. It is so nice to read a story with a positive ending within our city. Liz Baker-Bowman started this with a science project but found it ended up as a human interest project. And to think, their family has kept all the bags of written wishes all these years. That is dedication! Winterhaven IS magical for so many. Thank you to Tucson for being involved also in this project that benefits so many.

Ruth Ann Beck

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

