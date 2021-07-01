 Skip to main content
Letter: with change comes change
It is no surprise to hear that some folks are leaving the Pima County Prosecutor's Office. Elections have consequences. The people of Pima County elected Laura Conover to overturn a 40 year entrenched administration there. Some were sure to be dissatisfied.

I was distressed to read about the Bar Complaint filed by Ms. Conover's PCAO against Rick Unklesbay. The 35 years I have known Rick have shown him to be honest and loyal to his bone marrow. In his life-long career as a prosecutor, he has been devoted to justice and the rules of ethics that govern all lawyers. The Bar Complaint will be dismissed soon

I supported Laura Conover in her election. This very Sunday morning having read a letter criticizing her about Victim's Rights, I penned a letter in her support. However, the Complaint against Rick is both without merit and profoundly unjust. She should withdraw it.

Joel Ireland

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

